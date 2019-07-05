Heat advisory issued for parts of southern NJ; warm, muggy air moves into tri-state area

NEW JERSEY — As the long weekend continues with warm and muggy air, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for parts of southern New Jersey Friday.

The heat advisory goes into effect from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and affects Camden, Gloucester, Mercer and Northwestern Burlington counties.

Temperatures in the 90s are expected in the region.

Heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

A heat advisory is issued when a period of hot temperatures is expected.

The National Weather Service is reminding everyone to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms and check on relatives and neighbors.

People are also reminded to keep pets indoors, in cool areas and not to leave them in hot, unattended vehicles.

In the greater New York City area, we can expect partly sunny skies this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing mainly west of the city. The high temperature will be 85 in the city, mid 80s in the suburbs. The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 84 degrees.

A cold front will approach the region on Saturday and that will bring a better chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and it will feel hotter with the high humidity around. Scattered thunderstorms could develop earlier during the middle part of the day and linger into the early evening hours. Some of these storms could be slow movers, bringing the risk of flash flooding.

Another seasonably warm day today. pic.twitter.com/po8J4zJLmO — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) July 5, 2019

PIX11 Weather Producer Joe Punday contributed to this report.