2 people shot in the Bronx: police

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx — Two people were shot in Hunts Point Friday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities say three men approached them and fired rounds.

EMS personnel were called to the scene. Police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Lincoln hospital.

Police are looking for three people in connection with the shooting, including one who had a ponytail and was using crutches.

