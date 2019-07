EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A woman who had her car stolen in Brooklyn Thursday lied to police, saying there was a child in the backseat of the vehicle so they’d respond faster, according to authorities.

The woman called police at 12:14 p.m. Thursday and claimed a man got into the car that was still running at Farrafut Avenue and Albany Avenue in East Flatbush with a six-year-old girl in the back seat.

The vehicle was found nearby, and the woman who made the call was taken into custody.