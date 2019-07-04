Two men punch man before robbing him at knifepoint in Washington Heights: police

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS — Police said they’re looking for two men who allegedly attacked a man and robbed him while threatening to stab him in Washington Heights in June.

While a man was walking in Washington Heights on Wednesday, June 19, around 11:30 p.m., two unidentified men came up behind him on Amsterdam Avenue, near West 158th Street, police said.

According to authorities, One of the men punched him in the face out of nowhere, while the second man took out a knife and said, “Don’t say anything or I’ll stick you!”

The two men proceeded to take the man’s wallet out of his pocket and steal $500 in cash and a MetroCard, then stole his cellphone, police said.

As the two men fled northbound on Amsterdam Avenue they threw the victim’s cellphone to the ground, smashing it, police said.

Authorities said the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police describe the first man as in his 20s and standing about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, while the second man is described as in his 20s, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Both men were wearing black durags, dark jeans, and white sneakers, police said. The first man was also wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, while the second man was wearing a black t-shirt.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the two men they’re looking for in connection with the robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).