Teen beaten while trying to sell his bike at Bronx mall

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx — A 15-year-old boy was beaten when he attempted to sell his bike at the Bay Plaza Mall, police said.

He posted the bike for sale online and was contacted by a man, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, who said he wanted to buy the bike, officials said. They arranged to meet at 2 p.m. on May 27.

The fake buyer repeatedly punched the teen in the head and body, then took the bike and left, police said.

Emergency medical services took the injured teen to Montefiore Medical Center for treatment.

Police have asked for help finding the attacker. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing. The NYPD released pictures.

