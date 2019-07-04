Star-studded Jersey City 4th of July draws thousands

JERSEY CITY — It was the moment Jersey City residents have been waiting for all day.

The 6th annual fireworks show and the oohs and aaahs of the crowd could be heard clear across the Hudson River.

“The fireworks were very nice and show the independence of America,” Terry Bovell, of Bayone, told PIX11 News as he was leaving the fireworks at the end of the show.

Jersey City brought back its own fireworks event in 2014 after New York City moved its display from the Hudson to the East River. The festivities began at noon with a carnival and food festival for all to enjoy, a way to celebrate Jersey City.

“Jersey City has always been a city of immigrants and it still is,” Steve Fulop, the mayor of Jersey City, told PIX11 News. “In today’s climate, it is particularly important to highlight the great things about a city like Jersey City,” the mayor added.

“It’s wonderful, a really great day,” Joan Ampab, A carnival goer, told PIX11 News.

Minutes before Jersey City’s own Akon was about to perform in a free pre-fireworks concert, a moment that could have marred the festivities, a stabbing that police are still investigating. The victim was on his phone being taken to the ambulance, but still the show went on.

And then the headliner, Mr. Worldwide, renowned rapper Pitbull and the crowd went wild.