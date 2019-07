SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A 41-year-old man accused of gunning down a Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday, police said.

Sam Chen was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the June 28 death, officials said.

The 45-year-old victim’s body was found in his bed with two gunshot wounds to his head, police said.

Chen, a Brooklyn resident, lives less than a mile from the 51st Street building where the victim’s body was found.