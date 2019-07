ELMHURST, Queens — An off-duty correction officer was arrested after she allegedly assaulted two women at a Queens nightclub last month.

Cotrina Theodore, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday night for her involvement in a fight inside the Amadeus Nightclub on Albion Ave. in Elmhurst on June 22, police said.

Theodore allegedly punched two women in the face during the dispute.

She faces two counts of assault, police said.