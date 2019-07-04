NYPD steps up security for Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Millions of people are expected to watch the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show in Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn tonight.

As the patriotic partiers crowd into viewing points, the NYPD is flooding the streets with cops.

According to Chief of Department Terence Monahan, "No threats to this event, come down here. Millions of people are going to be here, come enjoy."

Hundreds of officers lined up on Water Street in Lower Manhattan Thursday afternoon, getting ready to fan out to fireworks viewing points.

While the NYPD said there are no terror threats, that does not mean cops are letting their guard down. In addition to thousands of police in Manhattan and Brooklyn, there will be NYPD drones in the sky.

"Anywhere you turn today, you are going to see a police officer," Monahan said.

There will be checkpoints at all the official Manhattan and Brooklyn viewing locations.

"We ask that nobody bring umbrellas, large backpacks or blankets up onto the FDR Drive. We like to make room for as many people as possible." Deputy Chief James Kehoe said.

Christina Rabinowitz lives in Lower Manhattan.

"Definitely I feel safe. We live right in this area. They have been setting up for days. I think they're super prepared for the crowds," she said.

While there are specific entry points for the FDR Drive, unlike New Year's Eve in Times Square, the NYPD said you can leave and come back. There are no bathrooms and no shade. EMS and the FDNY will be on hand as well.