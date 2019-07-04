New Yorkers enjoy Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

NEW YORK — This year marks the 43rd year of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show.

More than three million spectators across three of New York City's boroughs -- Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens -- watched the spectacle, which takes place over the city's East River. But that's just a quarter of the number of people who'll be watching the display from their televisions.

In addition, 2019 will also feature a revival of firework explosions from the Brooklyn Bridge.

Jennifer Hudson recorded a special rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" to be played at the event, and musical guests including Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Brad Paisley performed as well.

