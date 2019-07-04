Midday with Muller: Joey Chestnut wins Nathan’s hot dog eating contest for 12th time; 4th of July fireworks preview

Posted 1:11 PM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, July 4, 2019

CHESTNUT WINS AGAIN: Joey “Jaws” Chestnut wins Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 12th time. We have the latest live from Coney Island. Plus, still making plans for 4th of July festivities? Here’s a preview of tonight’s fireworks shows. Jay Dow has the stories and more.

