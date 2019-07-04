Man found fatally shot in the head in commercial town car on Long Island: police

Posted 6:15 AM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:17AM, July 4, 2019

WYANDANCH, L.I. — Suffolk County Police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot in the head in a commercial town car on Long Island Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to 103 Lake Drive after a 911 caller reported hearing a crash around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

When the cops arrived they found a man in the driver’s seat of a commercial town car with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

The man, who detectives believe was a livery cab driver, was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to police.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting as a murder and have not yet released the man’s identity.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

 

