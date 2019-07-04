Man found dead in water off Belt Parkway in Brooklyn: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — The body of a man was found floating in the water off the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn early Thursday, according to authorities.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man in the water near the shore neighborhood of Spring Creek, police said.

Responding officers discovered a man unconscious and unresponsive, with no obvious signs of trauma, authorities said.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.

The man’s identity has not been released by officials.