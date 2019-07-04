Lawyers for men wounded launching investigation into the Jersey City police-involved shooting

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Two unarmed men, wounded in a barrage of bullets fired by three Jersey City police officers, have lawyered up, according to a release from the Law Office of Thomas R. Ashley.

The men, 19-year-old Shyquan Rush and 21-year-old Davonte Moore, were shot in their legs multiple times Monday night on Randolph Avenue when police confronted them for setting off fireworks in the street, witnesses said.

The response by the three cops resulted in a barrage of bullets that struck not just the two men, but nearby homes and cars.

Moore, a college football player, was shot three times and required surgery to repair a shattered knee, his mother, who fears he’ll never play again, told PIX11 News.

Rush was also shot in the leg in the incident.

The two men’s attorney, Michael Ashley, is now launching an indpendent investigation, saying “This shooting clearly constituted excessive force without any legitimate justification,” in a new press release.

The lawyer also claims each of the men was “shot from behind while unarmed,” in the release.

Thus far, Jersey City officials have only released a written statement saying they are investigating after the officers discharged their weapons and the two men were injured, but that there are no indications of any violations on the officers’ part.

However, the victims’ attorney’s statement says “It is absolutely clear that the Attorney General’s guidelines prohibit excessive force against citizens who are unarmed and pose no threat whatsoever to police officers or to the public.”