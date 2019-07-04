Homeless man wanted in connection to fatal Bronx stabbing

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — Police are looking for a homeless man wanted in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Bronx man inside his apartment building.

Terrance Caudle, 30, was identified as a person of interest, cops said.

O’Brian Maxwell, 30, was found inside his White Plains Road apartment building’s stairwell, with stab wounds to his neck Sunday afternoon, police said.

Authorities arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Caudle is described to be 5-feet 7-inches, and 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a floral tank top and dark pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).