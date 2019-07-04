Defending champion Miki Sudo wins women’s round at Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest

CONEY ISLAND — 5-time defending champion Miki Sudo kept her victory secure in this year’s Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on Coney Island’s famed boardwalk.

Thousands of people flocked to Nathan’s Famous on Thursday for the annual scarfing of buns and dogs.

Sudo, of Las Vegas, won her sixth consecutive title. She scarfed down about 31 franks, just short of her 37 hot dogs last year.

California native and 11-time champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut will face off against 17 opponents at noon to defend last year’s record of 74 wieners and buns in 10 minutes. He said Wednesday he plans to “find a rhythm and do what it takes” to win.