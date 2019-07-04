Cops arrest man accused of throwing urine at 2 MTA employees

BRONX — Police have arrested a man nearly three months after he allegedly threw urine in two MTA employees’ faces.

Brandon Jobson, 22, was arrested and faces two counts of assault, police said Wednesday.

The assaults happened on Friday, April 12, about an hour between each other, police said.

In surveillance footage, the suspect could be seen holding a bottle with what appears to be yellow liquid.

While onboard the Brook Avenue No. 6 subway station in the Bronx, police allege Jobson doused a 43-year-old on-duty MTA conductor with urine he had in a container, police said.

She was treated and released from Westchester Square Hospital.

About an hour later, the same man allegedly threw urine at the 43-year-old MTA bus operator while she was operating a Bx2 bus.

Following the attacks, the Transport Workers Union urged more than 40,000 members and the millions of transit riders to help identify the man, who they called “a dangerous menace.”