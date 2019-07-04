2 arrested after Fourth of July flag burning near White House

The U.S. Secret Service says two people were arrested during a Fourth of July flag-burning incident on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House.

Members of the U.S. Secret Service detain a man after an attempted flag burning in front of the White House on Independence Day July 4th, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump is holding a “Salute to America” celebration on the National Mall on Independence Day this year with musical performances, a military flyover, and fireworks. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The arrests were made about two hours before President Donald Trump paid tribute to the U.S. military during a speech at the Lincoln Memorial. The Secret Service says one person was arrested for felony assault on a police officer and malicious burning. The other was arrested for hindering a police investigation and resisting arrest. Neither individual was identified.

It is not illegal to burn a U.S. flag, but the Secret Service says the burning occurred beyond the limits of a permit issued by the National Park Service.

Two uniformed Secret Service officers suffered minor injuries while attempting to make the arrests.

