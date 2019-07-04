12-year-old Staten Island boy reported missing

STATEN ISLAND — A 12-year-old Staten Island boy was reported missing on Thursday, police said.

John Rivera was last seen at his Elm Street home around 2:45 p.m., officials said.

Rivera is about 5 feet, 1 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).