12-year-old Staten Island boy reported missing

Posted 8:49 PM, July 4, 2019, by , Updated at 09:26PM, July 4, 2019

STATEN ISLAND — A 12-year-old Staten Island boy was reported missing on Thursday, police said.

John Rivera, 12, was reported missing. (NYPD)

John Rivera was last seen at his Elm Street home around 2:45 p.m., officials said.

Rivera is about 5 feet, 1 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.