12-year-old boy arrested for shooting his mother in the head: police

New Orleans, LA (WGNO ) — A 32-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the head by her 12-year-old son Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of South Roman Street around 7:30 a.m. on July 3, according to the NOPD.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the residence.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun and a spent shell casing in the boy’s bedroom, according to the NOPD.

The 12-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted second degree murder. Authorities haven’t released his name or details on where he is being held.

They also haven’t released details including how police got word of the shooting.

The victim’s 2-year-old daughter was also in the home during the shooting.