Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in NYC, NJ

Thursday’s July 4th holiday will of course feature fireworks displays across the nation and region, including the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show, set to attract thousands of onlookers.

The show is expected to begin at 9:20 p.m., but plan on getting a spot early.

Macy’s will section off parts of the FDR and other streets near the East River as official viewing locations, in areas like Pearl Street and Saint James Place, Montgomery Street and Cherry Street and many more.

For a full list of official viewing locations, click here for information from Macy’s.

Other great locations to watch the action, according to NYC Official Guide, include Battery Park and the Seaport District on the Manhattan side; Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade and Domino Park will be prime viewing locations on the Brooklyn side.

In New Jersey, fireworks displays will take place across the state.

Jersey City’s 50 Star Fire Show takes place at Exchange Place Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to fireworks, check out performances from “Mr. Worldwide” — Pitbull — and Jersey City-native Akon.

Get all the information on the event here, and for a complete list of fireworks shows in New Jersey, see this list from NJ.com.