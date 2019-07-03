What’s open and what’s closed on the Fourth of July

So it’s the Fourth of July but, we still have things to do, errands to run, and so on. And if everything is closed, where does that leave us?

We’re here to answer the most important Fourth of July questions: What’s open, and what’s closed?

OPEN

Stores and restaurant chains are likely to be open on July 4, but it’s always good to call ahead

Target — Open regular hours

Walmart — Open regular hours

Kroger– Open regular hours

Trader Joe’s — All stores will be closing at 5, so don’t procrastinate

Movie theaters — We can’t think of a better way to ring in America’s birthday

Liquor stores — So, this depends. If you live in a state where liquor stores are government-owned, they might be closed (like in North Carolina). In other states, it might vary by owner, so maybe call ahead.

Zoos — So you might not think of the zoo as a holiday destination, but they do tend to be open.

CLOSED

Anything government-owned, like the post office, DMV, public libraries, etc, is most likely going to be closed.

Your bank is probably closed, but if you need cash the ATM is always an option.

Your favorite local spot — Varies by location! Call ahead! In general, local restaurants will probably be closed, but some morning-only spots (things like your favorite bagel or doughnut spot) might still be open during the day.

Museums — OK, some might be open, but some aren’t. It’s a real 50-50. If you’re dedicated, call ahead. If not, it’s safest to assume no.