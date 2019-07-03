Two children, 14 and 9, missing from Newark home

NEWARK — Two children are missing in Newark, last seen early Wednesday morning, police say.

Treazure Green, 14, and her brother Shan Greene, 9, were reported missing from the 100 block of South 7th Street at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Trezure is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has dark brown hair in box-braids with ribbons, and is likely carrying a purple piece of luggage with multi-colored dots.

Shan in 4 feet 6 inches tall and 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say they believe one of the children had run away before.

Anyone with information about the childrens’ whereabouts are urged to call the City of Newark Department of Public Safety’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: http://www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.