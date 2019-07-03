Port Authority bus service suspended after truck overturns; 5 injured, 2 critically, law enforcement sources say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, N.J. — Five people are injured, two critically, after a truck overturned on the NJ-495 Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement sources said.

The multi-vehicle crash happened around 1 p.m.

All bus service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal is suspended until further notice, Port Authority tweeted. NJ Transit Rail, PATH and NY Waterways are cross-honoring tickets.

NJ-495 was closed at Palisade Avenue because of the crash, according to the official Lincoln Tunnel Twitter account. Motorists should find alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

The Union City Department of Public Works truck got out of control near the post office above the highway, witnesses tell PIX11's Henry Rosoff.

The garbage truck then hit at least three vehicles before driving off the ramp and landing in traffic, witnesses said.

Video from AIR11 shows a vehicle with severe damage near the overpass. The truck's tire marks are also seen on the road before it ends where the truck breaks through the overpass gate and overturns onto the NJ-495W.

The crash happened the day before Independence Day, and at the start of what AAA officials said could be a record number of holiday travelers nationwide.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.