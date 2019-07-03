Former Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen dead at 38

Former New York Giants quarterback Jared Lorenzen, a member of Big Blue’s Super Bowl XLII championship team, is dead at the age of 38. The team confirmed his death in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Jared was a special person, and a beloved Giant. He was an important member of our 2007 team, one that created its own destiny. Our thoughts are with Jared’s family and friends who loved and appreciated him so much, just as our organization and fans did. pic.twitter.com/z6TLw8WeO2 — New York Giants (@Giants) July 3, 2019

Lorenzen’s family gave a statement on his death to reporters in his native Kentucky earlier this afternoon.

The Giants signed Lorenzen as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kentucky. He was the backup to Eli Manning from 2004 to 2007 and earned a Super Bowl ring, as he was on the roster as New York upset the undefeated New England Patriots.

“Jared was a great teammate and friend,” Manning said in a statement. “We competed against each other in college and came to the Giants together in 2004. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

“I will always remember his competitive spirit and good nature. Jared has left us all way too soon.”

