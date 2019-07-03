Record-breaking 48.9 million Americans expected to travel for Independence Day

NEW YORK — If you are planning on packing your bags and hitting the road this week, you are not alone.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), this is the sixth consecutive year that the number of people traveling during the Independence Day holiday period has increased. With an estimated 49 million Americans expected to travel for the long holiday weekend.

Out of those 49 million travelers, 84.7% are expected to be traveling by car — that is a little over 41 million people on the road, which is a 4.3% increase from last year.

According to INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, drivers could face delays up to four times the normal commute with Wednesday being the worst day to travel.

Air travel also went up by 5.3% as compared to last year, with 3.9 million people deciding to fly despite airfares seeing an average 10% increase nationwide.

AAA believes the increase in travelers this year is due to the fact that more Americans have increased disposable income and also thanks to low unemployment rates and robust consumer spending. They also believe that more people are driving because the average price of gas dropped 18 cents from last year averaging at $2.66 a galleon