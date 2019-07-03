Pet safety during Fourth of July festivities

The Fourth of July is a holiday filled with friends, family, fireworks and more. However, some of the festivities may frighten and even harm your pet.

In order to help your furry friends have a fantastic Fourth, PIX11 has compiled some tips to keep them safe:

Keeping cool: Your pet’s body can quickly heat up when in the summer sun for too long leading to burned paw pads and dehydration. If you plan to take them outside for the day, make sure that they have access to plenty of water, have a shady place to rest and that they don’t stay on hot asphalt for too long.

If you plan to travel with friends and family this holiday, be sure to not leave your pets unattended in a parked vehicle. Even with the windows down, your vehicle can become hot in a short amount of time and can cause heatstroke or death.

Parties and Barbecues: Make sure you keep pets away from your drinks and food, especially onions, avocados, raisins, chocolate, grapes and alcoholic drinks. While it may be tasty to you, many foods can be toxic to them, so avoid handing out table scraps.

Your pet will be curious to explore what’s going on around them and will try to get into any and everything that they can. Be sure to keep a close eye on them to make sure that they stay away from fireworks, glow sticks, matches, sunscreen and more.

Fireworks: According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, one in five pets goes missing after being scared by loud noises.

Make sure that your pet is in a safe place away from fireworks. You should try to keep them at home if possible because bringing them to a fireworks display is never a good idea.

Your pet should be securely leashed and have a collar with a tag on in case of any attempts to run and escape. You can also bring a crate that your pet can retreat to or use treats and toys to try to calm them down from the loud noises.