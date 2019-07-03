Midday with Muller: Teen speaks after attempted kidnapping on LI; 800-pound shark surfaces off Jersey Shore

Posted 1:25 PM, July 3, 2019, by

‘HE WAS TRYING TO TAKE ME’: A 13-year-old speaks out after a stranger tried to kidnap her as she walked home from school on Long Island. Plus, an 800-pound shark surfaces near the Jersey Shore just in time for July 4th weekend. John Muller has these stories and more right now.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.