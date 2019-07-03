Melinda Katz now declares victory in Queens DA primary, even though votes will be subject to recount

QUEENS — After days of counting paper ballots, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz has declared victory in the local Democratic primary for District Attorney.

Opponent Tiffany Cabán had declared victory on election night. Since that day, thousands of mailed-in ballots were opened and counted.

“We said from the beginning that every vote needs to be counted and that every voter needs to be heard, and now we see clearly why this must always be the case,” Katz said. “I am proud to have been chosen as the Democratic nominee for for Queens District Attorney. We know that these numbers can and will be subject to recount, and there may be legal challenges, but what matters most is the will of Queens voters.”

Katz, the Queens Borough President, is a veteran politician. She served in the state Assembly from 1994 to 1999 and on the City Council from 2002 to 2009.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.