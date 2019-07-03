Man gets jail for clogging women’s toilets

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 150 days in jail for repeatedly clogging women’s toilets, including at places he worked.

Thirty-five-year-old Patrick Beeman pleaded no contest to five counts of misdemeanor criminal damage to property. The state recommended a 30-day sentence for the crime, but Sheboygan Press Media reports that Judge Kent Hoffmann on Monday gave Beeman 30 days for each count, to be served consecutively.

The Sheboygan man also was ordered to serve three years of probation and pay $5,500 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Beeman told police he gets urges to do odd things, like look for bottles in the garbage to clog toilets and cause them to overflow.

Police found a toilet in the women’s bathroom at Deland Community Center clogged by a plastic bottle last March, an incident similar to 10 others beginning in 2017.

