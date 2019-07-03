WATCH LIVE: Funeral for 9/11 first responder Luis Alvarez

Facebook, Instagram outage affects thousands of New Yorkers

Posted 10:55 AM, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:03AM, July 3, 2019

NEW YORK — New Yorkers will have to wait to post their #womancrushwednesday for at least a little while.

Instagram is experiencing a major outage, with a large cluster of problems in New York.

The earliest reports of Facebook issues began just after 8 a.m. Wednesday; reports of Instagram issues began at around 8:45 a.m., with users in the New York area and parts of the United Kingdom experiencing problems connecting.

No word on the cause of the issues or when the outages will be resolved.

Instagram was purchased by Facebook in 2012 for $1 billion.

