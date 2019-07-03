Deaths from 9/11-related illnesses will soon pass those lost on day of attacks: report

NEW YORK — Nearly 18 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, more than 2,000 people have died of an illness related to the attacks.

That figure was provided to the Seattle Times last year by The 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund and World Trade Center Health Program. Officials at each organization told the news outlet there are no records the number of people who died from 9/11-related illness, but said, at the time, the number was likely close to 2,100.

It is expected that by the 20th anniversary of 9/11, more people will have died from 9/11-related illnesses than the 2,700 who died at the Twin Towers that day, the Seattle Times reports.

Shortly after the attacks, efforts were made to compensate the victims, but money has been running out in recent years. In a House Judiciary Committee hearing on June 11, first responders asked legislators to reauthorize the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. The fund provides money to those who responded to the 2001 World Trade Center terrorist attacks and are now suffering medical problems.

Among those who testified was Luis Alvarez, a former NYPD detective and 9/11 first responder. He died from 9/11-related medical issues Saturday, just weeks after testifying.

The 911 Responders Remembered Park recognizes over 900 first responders who have died from a 9/11-related sickness in all. The list includes first responders who passed before August 2018.