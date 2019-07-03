Convicted drug lord ‘El Chapo’ denied new trial; sentencing set for July 17

NEW YORK — Convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was denied a new trial Wednesday by the U.S. District Court Judge Brian M. Cogan.

Defense attorneys sought a new trial back in February, saying jurors improperly followed media coverage. They cited a Vice News report alleging jurors were aware of potentially prejudicial claims that were excluded from the trial.

In a written ruling on Wednesday, Cogan determined that a “mountain range of evidence” introduced against El Chapo overcame his claims that the jury was tainted.

Cogan said any rational average juror would have convicted El Chapo based on overwhelming evidence at a trial that ended in February. El Chapo was convicted of murder conspiracy and drug trafficking charges.

Cogan concluded that the claims lacked “extremely prejudicial conduct” required for a new trial.

El Chapo’s sentencing is set for July 17.