Congresswoman Maloney on the life of Luis Alvarez and funding for 9/11 victims

As former NYPD detective and 9/11 first responder, Luis Alvarez, will be laid to rest Wednesday, lawmakers and authorities remember his legacy and continue to fight for 9/11 victims' funding.

PIX11's Betty Nguyen sits down with Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney to find out the likelihood that the bill to provide aid to 9/11 first responders will pass.

If the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund is passed, it will provide financial aid to first responders to the 9/11 terrorist attack that have become ill.