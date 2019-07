MT. EDEN, the Bronx — Police arrested a man Wednesday after a 65-year-old Bronx woman was found with a wire around her neck.

Angel Montanez, 39, was charged with murder, police said. He’s related to the victim.

She was found unconscious and unresponsive on a bed inside a Sheridan Avenue apartment just before 9 a.m., officials said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Officials have not yet released the woman’s name.