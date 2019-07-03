Bronx man beaten with bat dies from his injuries months later

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — A man beaten with a bat in the Bronx has died months after the attack, police said Wednesday.

Kiro Carter, 20, was found unconscious and unresponsive inside an Audi sedan on Anderson Avenue on Nov. 11, 2018, officials said. He suffered trauma to his head and torso.

Carter succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Carter’s older brother started a GoFundMe in the wake of the attack.

The brother wrote Carter “was beaten in the head with metal bats and hit with other weapons.”

There have been no arrests. Police have not released any images or descriptions of the attackers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).