For Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston, landing roles on hit shows seems to come easy. She's gone from HBO's "True Blood" to "The Good Wife" to "Claws." The actress has a full resume which also includes roles on stage.

Most recently, Carrie can be seen bringing the crazy on the TNT series "Claws." And season three will be wild as ever for her character. "Claws" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT.