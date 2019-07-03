13-year-old girl fights off man who grabbed her in attempted abduction on Long Island: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONDALE, L.I. — Nassau County Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly grabbed a teen girl in an attempted abduction on Long Island Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The 13-year-old girl was leaving summer school at Lawrence Road Middle School in Hempstead around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday when she noticed a man standing in the parking lot, police said. As she started walking home, the stranger began to follow her.

Authorities said the man followed the girl for about half a mile to Adams Street, where the girl lives. As she approached her home, the man started chasing her, grabbed her from behind and put his hand over her mouth, police said.

The girl struggled and was initially able to escape his grasp but then he grabbed her again and tried to drag her behind parked cars, police said. The teen fought off the man more and was able to run into her home, according to authorities.

That's when the man fled on foot toward Nassau Road, authorities said.

Police said the girl had never seen the man before and he never spoke a word to her during the attack.

Police have released the above surveillance image of the man they say they're looking for, and describe him as a man standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing camouflage pants, and a blue shirt with the letters "NYC" and "AERO" on the front authorities said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident contact the call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.