12-year-old girl arrested for gang assault at Staten Island Mall: police

NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island — A 12-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a gang assault at the Staten Island Mall, police said Wednesday.

The victims in the assault, two 15 and two 16 year old girls at the mall on June 21, said they were approached by three unknown females who began to punch, push and kick them.

The 12-year-old was arrested on Tuesday on 4 counts of gang assault charges.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.