Two teens wounded in police-involved shooting in Jersey City: reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Two teenagers were shot late Monday night in Jersey City in what witnesses and local outlets are reporting was a police-involved shooting.

Police responded just before 11:30 p.m. Monday to Randolph Avenue in the Bergen/Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City, witnesses tell PIX11 News, but what led to shots being fired has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

One of the men shot spoke exclusively with PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo, saying he and the other teen were setting off fireworks on the street when police confronted them and then shots rang out. Police have not confirmed this information.

An 18-year-old man was reportedly shot in the buttocks, back and thigh, according to one of his friends, who talked to PIX11's Anthony DiLorenzo early Tuesday.

The second shooting victim, a 19-year-old man, was reportedly shot in the leg, the friend told PIX11.

One of the teens shot was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center by ambulance, while the second teen was taken to the same hospital by a private car, NJ.com reports.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.