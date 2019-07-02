Two men wanted for multiple stabbings in the Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx – Two men are being sought by police for robbing and stabbing two men in the Bronx, police said Monday.

The two unknown individuals are wanted in connection to two separate robberies that occurred in the Mott Have that took place on June 16, according to police.

The first incident allegedly took place around 9:15 a.m. near the corner of Rider Avenue and East 144 Street, where police said a 29-year-old man was approached by two unknown individuals.

One of the men was allegedly carrying a knife and demanded the victim’s property before stabbing the victim two times in the chest.

The individuals then removed the victim’s knapsack and fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The second incident took place around 2:30 p.m. near the corner of Canal Place and East 141 Street, where a 34-year-old man was also approached by two individuals demanding his property, according to police.

One of the individuals then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim once in the chest before fleeing the scene without removing any property.

Both of the victims were transported to a near by hospital in serious condition, with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

The police have released surveillance footage of the two individuals and have asked for the public help with identifying them. They are described as men between the 20 to 30 years old, last seen wearing gray and black clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).