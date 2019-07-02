Teen shot in chest inside Bronx schoolyard: police

CROTONA, the Bronx— A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot in the chest inside of a school playground, police said Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Monday in the schoolyard of the School of Science and Applied Learning located at 2050 Prospect Ave.

The teen, who suffered one gunshot wound to his chest, was discovered one block away from where the shooting occurred at 2052 Mapes Ave., according to police.

He was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

The gunman fled the scene before police arrived, NYPD told PIX11 News.

The relationship between the gunman and the victim remains unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

