Woman stabs commuter in the shoulder on No. 2 train in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman stabbed a commuter on a train in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, police said.

The victim was stabbed in the shoulder while on a No. 2 train near 116th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard, an NYPD spokesman said.

The pair argued before the stabbing, police said.

The victim is being taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said. The injury is not considered to be life threatening.

A woman who was in the subway car tweeted “blood has dripped all over train floor.”

The train is being removed from service. Southbound 2 and 3 train service is delayed.

Southbound 2 trains are running on the 5 line from 149th Street-Grand Concourse to Nevins Street. Some northbound 3 trains will end at 96th Street or 137th Street-City College. Commuters can ask a station booth agent for a courtesy pass to continue travel using an M7 bus.

