Search ends for New Jersey couple who vanished while jet skiing off Barbados

Posted 3:21 PM, July 2, 2019, by

ST. JOHNS, Antigua — Authorities in Barbados have called off a week-long search for a New Jersey couple who vanished while jet skiing.

Oscar Suarez, 32, and Magdalena Devil, 25, both of Montclair, New Jersey, arrived in Barbados for their vacation on Saturday, June 22, and checked into the Discovery Bay Hotel at Trents, St. James, Barbados police said.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley met with seven family members on Monday and her press secretary Roy Morris says she expressed condolences.

Thirty-two-year-old Oscar Suarez and 25-year-old Magdalena Devil arrived in Barbados on June 22 for a one-week vacation in Holetown, on the island’s west coast. Two days later they rented jet skills, donned life jackets and set off over Caribbean waters. They never returned.

Morris says the search ended on Sunday at sunset, a day after a US military aircraft ended its search for the American couple.

The search covered more than 600 nautical miles and included police, the local coast guard, regional security forces and the US Air Force.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.