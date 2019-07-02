NYC ban on food, drinks containing CBD takes effect

NEW YORK — As of July 1, it is now illegal for restaurants, cafes or bars in New York City to sell any type of food or drink that is infused with Cannabidiol (CBD).

Back in May, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced that they will ban restaurants in NYC from using CBD as an additive in any of their products after the Food and Drug Administration determined that using CBD as an additive was unlawful.

Meaning that everything from CBD-infused water to CBD jellybeans have to either be returned to the manufacturer or thrown out. Also starting in October, health inspectors will begin issuing fines up to $600 and the restaurant’s letter grade may be affected as well.

Currently the FDA prohibits companies from adding active ingredients that are used in drugs into their products and CBD falls into this category because CBD is the main ingredient in Epidiolex. Which is a drug used to treat Lennox-Gastaut syndrome which is a form of epilepsy, according to Drugs.com

CBD or cannabidiol is a compound that can be found within cannabis that is similar to tetrahydrocannabinol or THC which is the main compound found in Marijuana. The big difference between THC and CBD is that CBD is not a psychoactive which means you won’t get high off of it.

CBD became more readily available thanks to the Farm Bill that passed in June of 2018 which removed hemp or any other cannabis plant from the Controlled Substance Act as long as said plant contained less that 0.3% THC but CBD is still heavily regulated by both state and federal laws.