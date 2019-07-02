New York may soon require sex abuse awareness in school

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York could soon join 35 other states in requiring schools to teach sexual abuse awareness.

The bill would mandate age-appropriate lessons to help children understand the difference between inappropriate and appropriate touching, and how to report abuse to a trusted adult.

Lawmakers passed the bill, known as Erin’s Law, before adjourning last month. It was blocked for several years after critics said curriculum questions should be left to education officials.

Businessman Gary Greenberg, a child sex abuse survivor, created a political action committee to push for the bill, which he says will empower and protect children.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn’t weighed in on the measure.

It’s named after an Illinois woman who has lobbied for the law throughout the U.S. after being abused as a girl.