Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Governor Andrew Cuomo celebrated the 90th anniversary of Jones Beach State Park Tuesday with a an inaugural ride on the brand new “WildPlay” park zip line.

The park is aimed at children and families and is part of a $100 million in public and private funding for park upgrades since Cuomo took office in 2011.

Video journalist Keith Lopez was there and has this story.

The park officially opens this Thursday, July 4th.