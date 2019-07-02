Midday with Muller: 2 injured in police-involved shooting; protesters demand shutdown of migrant detention centers

Posted 1:03 PM, July 2, 2019

A college student and his teenage friend were setting off fireworks last night in Jersey City when they were shot multiple times during a police-involved shooting. Ayana Harry has the latest. Plus, protesters in NYC are demanding migrant detention centers on the border be shut down. John Muller has these stories and more.

