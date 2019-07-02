Jumaane Williams, immigration activists holding ‘Know Your Rights’ Day of Action Tuesday in Queens, Bronx

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and a coalition of immigrant rights activists are holding a “Day of Action” on Tuesday as part of their #KnowYourRights public awareness campaign, they say.

The day kicks off at 7 a.m. Tuesday in Jackson Heights, Queens, when Williams, along with Assembly Member Catalina Cruz and immigration rights groups, will distribute informational documents to inform New Yorkers of their legal rights at the Roosevelt Ave. station near Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens.

Williams is set to speak at 9 a.m. about what New Yorkers should know in the event of an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), either for themselves or their neighbors.

Around 6 p.m., Williams will head to the Bronx where he’ll be joined by City Council Member Vanessa Gibson to speak to New Yorkers about how to protect themselves and their communities in the event of actions by ICE. This public meeting will happen near the 170th Street D train station, by 171st Street and Grand Concourse.

For those who can’t make it out in person to Queens or the Bronx Tuesday, Williams and a coalition of immigration and legal advocacy groups will hold a “Know Your Rights” tele-briefing so the public can learn about their rights in the event of any immigration enforcement action.

To hear the briefing in English, call: (929) 205-6099 and use meeting ID: 284.418.8785

To hear the briefing in Spanish, call: (929) 205-6099 and use meeting ID: 449.587.8326