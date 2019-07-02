Four injured, one seriously, when car flips over in Long Island crash: police

HOLBROOK, L.I. — Four people were hospitalized, one man with serious injuries, after a crash on Long Island caused one of the vehicles to flip over early Tuesday, police said.

Authorities said Rose Dresher, 22, was driving north on Nicolls Road, near Patchogue-Holbrook Road in Holbrook, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, when her car struck another car heading in the same direction.

The crash caused the second car, driven by Manuel Cepeda, 57, to completely overturn, police said.

A 56-year-old man who was a passenger in the car hit was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, according to authorities.

Police said both drivers, Dresher and Cepeda, along with a 28-year-old backseat passenger in the car hit, were transported to Long Island Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles have been impounded for safety checks and Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating.